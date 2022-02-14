Punjab Kings Best Possible Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan lead the pack

In the IPL auction, they have assembled some good players around and it is remaining to see who will captain them in the IPL 15.

They have retained Mayank Agarwal ahead of the auction and he could be a good candidate but the purchase of Shikhar Dhawan from the auction gives then an extra choice for the leadership role.

Dhawan has the experience of captaining Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They have added a bit of meat in the middle-order adding Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan and buying back Shahrukh Khan.

The addition of England opener Jonny Bairstow has boosted their top-order batting after letting go KL Rahul ahead of the auction.

The Punjab pace bowling needed some some fire power after releasing Mohammad Shami and they have regained that bit through the addition of South African Kagiso Rababda.

Of course, they have retained the highly promising Arshdeep Singh, and along with Rabda they can form a lethal combination.

So, here we are looking at the Best Possible 11 of Punjab Kings.

PBKS full squad after IPL auction: Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) Harpreet Brar (3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 3.8 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 2 crore), Rishi Dhawan (Rs 55 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 75 lakh), Atharva Taide (Rs 20 lakh), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh). Retained Players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).

PBKS Possible Playing 11: 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3. Mayank Agarwal, 4. Liam Livingstone, 5. Shahrukh Khan, 6. Rishi Dhawan, 7. Odean Smith, 8. Rahul Chahar, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Arshdeep Singh, 11. Ishan Porel.