Punjab Kings Probable Player Retention List 2022: PBKS to focus on these 4 players

But somehow the title has eluded them. At times they faltered in the knockout stages or stumbled in the group stages itself after making a strong start.

Now, the Punjab Kings will have a chance to rejig the side and assemble a squad that can potentially lead them to the title in IPL 2022.

The Kings will be eager to make all the right moves in the mega auction prior to the IPL 2022, and the first step will be to retain and release process of the players.

So, who all could the Punjab Kings retain? It seems that KL Rahul, their skipper in the last two seasons, has already decided to move away and join another team, most likely the newly-added Lucknow franchise.

Hence this possible list will not feature Rahul. Here's a look at others.

Mayank Agarwal

If Rahul is indeed not going to be part of the Kings next season then the management will be eager to retain Mayank. He was their second highest run-getter in IPL 2021 behind Rahul with 441 runs. That there were no other batsmen who crossed 200 runs last season reveals his importance to the club. Agarwal might not get the lead role within the side but his presence at the top will infuse familiarity and experience when the backroom staff sit together to strategise.

Mohammed Shami

The India pacer was their highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2021 with 19 wickets from 14 matches and his economy too stood at a fine 7.5. He can be a threat with the new ball and very handy at the death too. The only chink in his armour is his propensity to give away runs at the death overs while seeking to land those Yorkers. But his experience is invaluable to any team because Shami can bring you wickets, a crucial aspect in T20 cricket as it can stem the run flow and unsettle a team. Shami could be earning a retainer contract from the Kings.

Ravi Bishnoi

Leg-spinners is becoming a key asset for any team in the T20 these days. Bowlers like Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga have showed that at various situations. Ravi Bishoni, the young leggie, has been a revelation in the IPL, taking 12 wickets from 9 matches at an impressive economy of 6.34 and has been a very good outfielder too. He could remain a key member of the Kings side for sometime to come as he has just crossed 20 and has a lot of potential. He might face stiff competition from Arshdeep Singh, who had taken 18 wickets in IPL 2021, but that leg-spin aspect might just give him an edge.

Aiden Markram

Markram did not have a particularly impressive IPL 2021 for Kings, scoring 146 runs from 6 games. But he showed good form for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and it could prompt the Punjab outfit to give Markram a fresh contract.