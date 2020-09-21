R Ashwin of Delhi Capitals undergoes scanning after shoulder injury, says pain has come down

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on September 25 in their second match of the IPL 2020.

"I was in pain as I left the field last night (Sunday, September 20), but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support," said Ashwin on his official Twitter handle. Ashwin also applauded IPL debutant Devdutt Padikkal, who made a fifty for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ashwin had dismissed Kings XI Punjab's Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran in the only over he bowled in the IPL 2020 match to tilt the balance in favour of the Capitals.

Karun had tried to sweep Ashwin but a top edge was snaffled by Prithvi Shaw in the deep and West Indian batsman Pooran was set up nicely by the Tamil Nadu man. Ashwin deceived Pooran with an arm ball that slid through the batsman's defence to castle him.

But at the end of that over he left the field with him arm on the sling accompanied by the Capitals physio. It had created a huge doubt over the nature of the injury and even on his further participation in the tournament.

After Capitals won the match via Super Over, Ashiwn came to accept an award with sling removed from around his arm. Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer said the physio is monitoring Ashwin.

"It is up to the physio. But Ashwin said he is available for the next game. But credit to Ashwin as he changed the game in that one over he bowled," Shreyas had said.