Rabada usurps Anderson to become top-ranked Test bowler

Dubai, Jan 9: Kagiso Rabada has moved to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings following South Africa's win over India in Cape Town.

The quick took match figures of 5-75 as the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a thrilling 72-run victory at Newlands.

That performance saw Rabada earn five rankings points, sending him above England veteran James Anderson, who lost five points after claiming just one wicket in his side's thrashing at the hands of Australia to conclude the Ashes.

Rabada is now a point ahead of Anderson and has the chance to build on that advantage when South Africa and India resume battle in Centurion on Saturday.

"It's special to be ranked as the number one Test bowler in the world. It is a surreal feeling," said Rabada.

"It's what you dream of achieving when you start playing the game.

"Cricket is ultimately a team sport and I'm thankful for the support from my team-mates. It's a great start to the year personally and for us as a team, hopefully we can continue putting in winning performances."

Rabada follows the likes of compatriots Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander in being recognised as the world's top-ranked bowler.

Source: OPTA