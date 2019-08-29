Rahul Dravid replaced as India A, India U-19 coach

1. What's Dravid's role now

Dravid has been appointed as the National Cricket Academy's head of cricket operations recently. It will require him to stay more at the NCA, hence the BCCI decided to free him of regular additional duties. But he will be preparing the roadmap for India A and U-19 teams and he is free to travel for India A or U-19 tours whenever he deems necessary.

2. The BCCI's take

"There will be no formal announcements on this as all these people are NCA staff and this is an internal rejigging," a BCCI official told PTI.

3. Why Kotak and Mhambrey appointed

Kotak, a former left-handed batsman, who played 130 first-class games, worked as the India A batting coach during the recent tour of the West Indies. Dravid was left impressed with his coaching skills and work ethic and it was decided that he will continue in that role. Mhambrey, who played two Tests and three ODIs, has already been Dravid's understudy for the last three years as the bowling coach of India A and U-19 teams. Now, with he has been elavated as U-19 head coach that role will be handled by former India offie Ramesh Powar. The fielding coach of the A team will be T Dilip, who was also shortlisted for the senior team's fielding coach's job.

4. The nature of appointments

While Kotak and Powar's appointment is a short-term one for the series against South Africa A that started in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma will continue as Dravid's permanent support staff at NCA as well as the coaches of the U-19 team for the Asia Cup. Hrishikesh Kanitkar will be the batting coach of the U-19 side having worked with them during the U-19 tri-series win in England.