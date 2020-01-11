Rahul Dravid turns 47, receives best gift as son Samit included in Karnataka U14 team

In fact, the selection of Samit was assured once he made 201 and an unbeaten 94 in a selection match conducted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Dravid, owner of more than 24000 international runs, is currently the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Samit is following the footsteps of his illustrious father if run-making an early indication. From 164 Tests, Dravid has made 13288 runs at 52.3 with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties. Dravid has amassed 10,889 runs from 344 ODIs at 39.2 with 12 hundreds and 83 fifties. He has played a lone T20I for India and made 31 runs at a strike-rate of 147.6. He captained India to two memorable overseas Test wins as well - against England in 2007 and against West Indies in 2006.

Karnataka (U14 team): Karthikeya KP (captain), Shivam MB, Samit Dravid, Rohan R Revankar, Ravi Kairav Reddy (wicketkeeper), Samarth Nagaraj, Kanishk M (wicketkeeper), Rahul Bellad, Ansh Aima, Pranav Ashwath, Hardik Raj, Sridhar J, Pranav Abhijit Bhatt AD, Aadesh Urs, Aryan Inchal, Coaches: C Raghu and Rajshekar Shanbal. Physio: Gowtham HS, Trainer: Sri Kiran A.