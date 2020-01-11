Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rahul Dravid turns 47, receives best gift as son Samit included in Karnataka U14 team

By
Rahul Dravid turns 47
Rahul Dravid turns 47

Bengaluru, January 11: Rahul Dravid celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday (January 11) and it became a doubly sweet occasion for the legendary batsman as his son Samit was drafted into the Karnataka Under-14 side for the South Zone tournament (two-day format) to be held here from January 16 to February 8.

In fact, the selection of Samit was assured once he made 201 and an unbeaten 94 in a selection match conducted by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Dravid, owner of more than 24000 international runs, is currently the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Samit is following the footsteps of his illustrious father if run-making an early indication. From 164 Tests, Dravid has made 13288 runs at 52.3 with 36 hundreds and 63 fifties. Dravid has amassed 10,889 runs from 344 ODIs at 39.2 with 12 hundreds and 83 fifties. He has played a lone T20I for India and made 31 runs at a strike-rate of 147.6. He captained India to two memorable overseas Test wins as well - against England in 2007 and against West Indies in 2006.

Karnataka (U14 team): Karthikeya KP (captain), Shivam MB, Samit Dravid, Rohan R Revankar, Ravi Kairav Reddy (wicketkeeper), Samarth Nagaraj, Kanishk M (wicketkeeper), Rahul Bellad, Ansh Aima, Pranav Ashwath, Hardik Raj, Sridhar J, Pranav Abhijit Bhatt AD, Aadesh Urs, Aryan Inchal, Coaches: C Raghu and Rajshekar Shanbal. Physio: Gowtham HS, Trainer: Sri Kiran A.

More RAHUL DRAVID News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue