Rahul Dravid vs Sachin Tendulkar: Who is greatest Indian Test batsman? - reveals Wisden Poll

By
Rahul Dravid beats Sachin Tendulkar in wisden poll
Rahul Dravid beats Sachin Tendulkar in wisden poll

Bengaluru, June 24: Rahul Dravid pipped Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest Indian Test batsman, according to a poll conducted on social media by Wisden India.

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, scoring 13288 runs which included 36 centuries and 63 fifties in his 286 Test innings, while Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests, scoring 15921 runs which included a record 51 centuries and 68 fifties in his 329 innings.

Although Dravid was behind Tendulkar in numbers, he was able to beat the Master Blaster by a narrow margin earning 52 per cent of the votes, with as many as 11,400 fans taking part in the final round of voting. Tendulkar, meanwhile, got 48 per cent of the votes.

"Much like Dravid batted during his playing career, he dug in and fought back in the poll, eventually crossing the line with a decent lead at the very end," said the Wisden India report.

Wisden India's poll which began llast week, initially featured 16 Indian batsmen, current stars and legends including Sunil Gavaskar, GR Vishwanath, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohinder Amarnath, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, MAK Patudi, Gautam Gambhir, Tendulkar and Dravid.

Dravid, Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Laxman, Kohli, Vishwanath, Pujara and Sehwag made it to the last 8 and the list was further trimmed down to four to lead to the semi-final stage, where Dravid saw off Gavaskar and Tendulkar comfortably beat his successor in India's Test No.4 slot Kohli.

While Dravid and Tendulkar earned the frist and second spots respectively, Gavaskar beat Kohli in the closely-contested third place play-off.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
