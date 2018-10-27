Rahul Johri faces another sexual harassment charge

Hattangadi said he advised the lady friend to take up the matter with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

"I received a call from my friend and advised her to write to the Committee of Administrators. I presume she has emailed the CoA," Hattangadi said. Hattangadi also offered any help to CoA on the matter, saying he is willing to testify in front of CoA regarding this issue. "If the @BCCI want information about @RJohri on #metoo I am happy to assist them. I am putting my hand up as a former Captain!" he wrote on his Twitter account.

Johri was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous girl earlier. The story of the unnamed women was shared by Twitter account @PedestrianPoet, in which the woman mentioned how she was allegedly sexually harassed by Johri during a meeting regarding a job opportunity.

In her story, the girl gave the account of event and accused Johri of taking advantage of her as both of them met over a coffee. She said Johri took her to his house and sexually harassed her on the promise of job. Johri has been on leave since the first accusation was made against him. BCCI had also called for a three-member independent committee to investigate the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, the head of the BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee, Karina Kriplani resigned from her post barely six months after the parent body formed the women's grievance cell.

Advocate Kriplani's resignation came a day after the Committee Of Administrators (CoA) announced the formation of an independent three-member committee to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Johri.

"Yes, Karina has resigned from her post as Internal Complaints Committee head. She has not specified any reasons," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The committee was formed after allegations of misconduct by Johri came up on social media. Before her resignation, Kriplani refused to comment on whether her committee would be involved in the Johri probe after the formation of a fresh panel, which has 15 days to submit is report.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said there is no fresh complaint against Johri after media speculation that a new accuser had come forward against the top official.