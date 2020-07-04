Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

By Pti

Jaipur, July 4: Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday.

When completed, it will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world after re-constructed Motera (1.10 lakh) and the MCG (just over 100,000).

It is learnt that the new stadium is the brainchild of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot, son of current Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "The stadium will come up near Chomp village, which is 25 kms from Jaipur," Sharma said.

"The stadium will have facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for nearly 4,000 vehicles. It will also have two practice grounds, which can be used for Ranji Trophy matches," Sharma said.

Besides, there will be two restaurants for spectators, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.

The RCA plans to start the work for the stadium within four months but the cricket fans are praying that this time the grand stadium should become reality.

More RAJASTHAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: WOL 0 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 22:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue