Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

When completed, it will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world after re-constructed Motera (1.10 lakh) and the MCG (just over 100,000).

It is learnt that the new stadium is the brainchild of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot, son of current Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "The stadium will come up near Chomp village, which is 25 kms from Jaipur," Sharma said.

"The stadium will have facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for nearly 4,000 vehicles. It will also have two practice grounds, which can be used for Ranji Trophy matches," Sharma said.

Besides, there will be two restaurants for spectators, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.

The RCA plans to start the work for the stadium within four months but the cricket fans are praying that this time the grand stadium should become reality.