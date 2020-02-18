Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

Bengaluru, February 18: With the addition of young blood, Rajasthan Royals are ready to challenge in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), which is slated to start on March 29 in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals, who are known for the unknown, will look to repeat their feat from the inaugural season. Although they were part of the IPL since its inception, this will be their 11th season in the world's best T20 league as they were banned along with Chennai Super Kings in 2016 and 2017.

Since their return, they have managed to reach play-offs just once and will look to better that when they open IPL 2020 campaign away to Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

While there is still uncertainity over there home ground for the opening two games, they are scheduled to open their home campaign against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati or Jaipur on April 5.

Royals will end their league phase with an away trip to Delhi Capitals on May 13.

They will enter the new season with hopes for a second title. Here myKhel offers you the full schedule of Rajasthan Royals, squad, venue and timings.

RR’s IPL 2020 league phase schedule DATE MATCH TIME VENUE April 2, Thursday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Chennai April 5, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 8 PM Jaipur or Guwahati April 9, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8 PM Jaipur or Guwahati April 12, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 4 PM Hyderabad April 15, Wednesday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Mumbai April 18, Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Bengaluru April 21, Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 PM Jaipur April 25, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 PM Jaipur April 29, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 8 PM Jaipur May 2, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Kolkata May 4, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8 PM Jaipur May 8, Friday Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Mohali May 11, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 8 PM Jaipur May 13, Wednesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 8 PM Delhi RR squad for IPL 2020 The Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2020 with 25 players. They are: Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye Team News – RR Rajasthan Royals will be led by Australia's Steve Smith. While, they lost Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals during the trade window, the Royals are likely to be without pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who is nursing an elbow issue. The core players like captain Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron and more,will be joined by the likes of Robin Uthappa, David Miller and three gems from the India under-19 team, including Under-19 World Cup Player of the Tournament winner Yashasvi Jaiswal, and they will look to fire the side further in the tournament. RR IPL record Starting as underdogs, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the India Premier League against the favourites Chennai Super Kings. Since, then it has never worked out for the Royals, who have entered the play-offs in only three other seasons.