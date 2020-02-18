Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing and record

RR’s IPL 2020 league phase schedule
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|VENUE
|April 2, Thursday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Chennai
|April 5, Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|8 PM
|Jaipur or Guwahati
|April 9, Thursday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|8 PM
|Jaipur or Guwahati
|April 12, Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|4 PM
|Hyderabad
|April 15, Wednesday
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Mumbai
|April 18, Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Bengaluru
|April 21, Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|April 25, Saturday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|April 29, Wednesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|May 2, Saturday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Kolkata
|May 4, Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|May 8, Friday
|Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Mohali
|May 11, Monday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|8 PM
|Jaipur
|May 13, Wednesday
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|8 PM
|Delhi
RR squad for IPL 2020
The Rajasthan Royals enter IPL 2020 with 25 players.
They are: Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye
Team News – RR
Rajasthan Royals will be led by Australia's Steve Smith. While, they lost Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals during the trade window, the Royals are likely to be without pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who is nursing an elbow issue.
The core players like captain Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron and more,will be joined by the likes of Robin Uthappa, David Miller and three gems from the India under-19 team, including Under-19 World Cup Player of the Tournament winner Yashasvi Jaiswal, and they will look to fire the side further in the tournament.
RR IPL record
Starting as underdogs, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the India Premier League against the favourites Chennai Super Kings. Since, then it has never worked out for the Royals, who have entered the play-offs in only three other seasons.