Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

With the addition of two new teams, the organizers split the 10 teams into two groups of five teams. Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group, while they will play only once against the remaining four teams in the second group.

Sanju Samson-led Royals will be part of Group A that will also feature record five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and new comers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

So, the Royals will face MI two times with first such fixture scheduled for April 2 and the reverse fixture scheduled for April 30. Similarly, Royals will face KKR on April 18 and May 2, DC on April 22 and May 11, and LSG on April 10 and April.

The second group (Group B) features four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), three-time runners up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and new comers Gujarat Titans (GT).

As RCB is in the same row as RR, the 2008 champions will face the Bangalore-based franchise twice on April 5 and April 26. Against the remaining teams in Group B, Royals will play once during the season.

IPL 2022 will be staged across four international standard venues in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne - CCI) and Pune (MCA Stadium).

Of the 14 matches, Royals will play 4 matches at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while they will play 3 matches at the MCA Stadium and Brabourne - CCI. RR will play two matches at 3:30 PM IST and 12 other matches at 7:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table with Dates, Venues and Timings in IST:

DATE DAY FIXTURE VENUE TIME (IST) March 29 Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM April 2 Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM April 5 Tuesday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM April 10 Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM April 14 Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM April 18 Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne – CCI 7:30 PM April 22 Friday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM April 26 Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM April 30 Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM May 2 Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM May 7 Saturday Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM May 11 Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM May 15 Sunday Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Brabourne – CCI 7:30 PM May 20 Friday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Brabourne – CCI 7:30 PM

RR Squad for IPL 2022

Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler (overseas), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer (overseas), Rassie van der Dussen (overseas), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, James Neesham (overseas), Daryl Mitchell (overseas), Anunay Singh, Shubham Garhwal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult (overseas), Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile (overseas), Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy (overseas), Yuzvendra Chahal, K.C. Cariappa, Tejas Baroka.