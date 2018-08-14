Ramesh Powar appointed women's cricket team coach

Powar's term will include the tour to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies in November.

The 40-year-old former India off-spinner was brought in as the interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe. Powar is the third coach of women's team in past one and a half years. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women's World Cup in 2017.

Powar has no real coaching experience but has completed a Level III coaching course from Australia and has monitored a women's team camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru last week.

In fact, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was mulling to appoint Powar as their head coach and now they will have to find new person for the role after the former offie getting the new role.