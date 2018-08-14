Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ramesh Powar appointed women's cricket team coach

Posted By:
Former India off spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as India womens cricket team coach
Former India off spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as India women's cricket team coach

Bengaluru, August 14: The Board Control for Cricket In India on Tuesday (August 14) appointed Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of the Indian Women's Team. Powar has now been handed over full time duties till November 30, 2018.

Powar's term will include the tour to Sri Lanka in September, a bilateral series in West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies in November.

The 40-year-old former India off-spinner was brought in as the interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe. Powar is the third coach of women's team in past one and a half years. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women's World Cup in 2017.

Powar has no real coaching experience but has completed a Level III coaching course from Australia and has monitored a women's team camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru last week.

In fact, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was mulling to appoint Powar as their head coach and now they will have to find new person for the role after the former offie getting the new role.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: ramesh powar news bcci india cricket
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue