Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sanju Samson returns for Kerala, Prithvi Shaw makes Maharashtra Debut

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Kerala host Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B opener at the Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala have won the toss and chose to field first, aiming to leverage their bowling attack early on. Kerala appointed Mohammed Azharuddeen as captain for this season, while Ankit Bawne is leading the Maharashtra side.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Sanju Samson returns for Kerala Prithvi Shaw makes Maharashtra Debut
Sanju Samson (Left) and Prithvi Shaw (Image Credit: Screengrab from Jio Hotstar)

Kerala enter the match with a strong lineup including experienced batsmen Mohammed Azharuddeen and Sanju Samson, while their bowling will rely on pacers like Eden Apple Tom and spinners such as Ankit Sharma. Maharashtra, bolstered by new additions Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena, have strengthened both their batting and bowling units this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also on the Maharashtra side and is in the team for the first match.

Jalaj Saxena, who represented Kerala for the last 9 years, switched allegiance this season, and now faces his old team in the very first Ranji match.

Sanju Samson returns to the Kerala side for the first time since the early matches last season. Apart from Samson, former Kerala captain Sachin Baby is part of the team, which makes the southern state a very strong outfit. Kerala will hope to start strong at home after a last season that saw them reach the final, while Maharashtra will look to assert themselves early and gain momentum for the campaign.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Playing 11

Kerala: Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w/c), Baba Aparajith, Sanju Samson, Salman Nizar, Sachin Baby, Ankit Sharma, Eden Apple Tom, Nedumankuzhy Basil, MD Nidheesh

Maharashtra: Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne (c), Saurabh Nawale(wk), Jalaj Saxena, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vicky Ostwal, Siddhesh Veer, Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Story first published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 9:32 [IST]
