Ranji Trophy: First round matches begin today

Bengaluru, October 6: Ranji Trophy, the most prestigious domestic tournament in India, will begin from Friday (October) at various venues across India.

In the Ranji Trophy tournament, 28 teams will play 91 games over three months for the ultimate prize in Indian domestic cricket.

The teams are divided into four groups and the old 'home and away' format is back from this season after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dabbled with the 'neutral venue' concept.

Gujarat are the defending champions.

The Ranji Trophy groups



Group A: Delhi, Karnataka, Assam, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Railways.

Group B: Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Group C: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Tripura, Odisha.

Group D: Bengal, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Services, Goa, Chattisgarh.

First round matches (October 6-9)



Group A

Delhi vs Assam, Delhi.

UP vs Railways, Lucknow

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra, Hyderabad.

Group B

Kerala vs Jharkhand, Thiruvananthapuram

Rajasthan vs J&K, Jaipur

Haryana vs Saurashtra, Lahli

Group C

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Indore

Odisha vs Tripura, Bhubaneswar

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Chennai

Group D

Services vs Bengal, New Delhi

Goa vs Chattisgarh, Goa

Himachal vs Punjab, Dharmasala