Ranji Trophy: First round matches begin today

Bengaluru, October 6: Ranji Trophy, the most prestigious domestic tournament in India, will begin from Friday (October) at various venues across India.
In the Ranji Trophy tournament, 28 teams will play 91 games over three months for the ultimate prize in Indian domestic cricket.
The teams are divided into four groups and the old 'home and away' format is back from this season after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dabbled with the 'neutral venue' concept.
Gujarat are the defending champions.
The Ranji Trophy groups
Group A: Delhi, Karnataka, Assam, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Railways.
Group B: Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan.
Group C: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Tripura, Odisha.
Group D: Bengal, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Services, Goa, Chattisgarh.
First round matches (October 6-9)
Group A
Delhi vs Assam, Delhi.
UP vs Railways, Lucknow
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra, Hyderabad.
Group B
Kerala vs Jharkhand, Thiruvananthapuram
Rajasthan vs J&K, Jaipur
Haryana vs Saurashtra, Lahli
Group C
Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Indore
Odisha vs Tripura, Bhubaneswar
Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Chennai
Group D
Services vs Bengal, New Delhi
Goa vs Chattisgarh, Goa
Himachal vs Punjab, Dharmasala