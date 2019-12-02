Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper

By Pti
Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper

Mumbai, Dec. 2: In-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named the captain of Mumbai's Ranji team a week ahead of start of the domestic powerhouse's campaign in the prestigious cricket tournament.

The 29-year-old batsman was in a red-hot form during the just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 competition in which Mumbai were out in the Super League stage.

"Going by the new constitution, they (ad-hoc selection committee) invited Surya and appointed him as the captain," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official, privy to the development, told PTI.

Yadav was replaced as the captain during the 2014-15 Ranji season mid-way and was also dropped in the last edition of the tournament. But all that is now past and Yadav would like to make a fresh start and turn the fortunes of the 41-time Ranji champions in the 2019-2020 season.

A prolific batsman, Yadav's leadership skills will be tested in the new season. Yadav, who made his Mumbai debut against Delhi way back in 2010, is one of the senior players of the team. In 72 first-class matches, he has amassed 4,818 runs with 12 hundreds and 24 half centuries.

Meanwhile, it has been reliably learnt that the Milind-Rege led ad-hoc selection committee of the MCA has finalised the Mumbai squad, though the association was yet to put it on its website. Mumbai begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Baroda in Vadodara from December 9.

More SURYAKUMAR YADAV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JAM 1 - 1 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 22:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue