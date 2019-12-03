Cricket
Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu

By Pti

Chennai, December 3: All-rounder Vijay Shankar was named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Ranji Trophy, beginning on December 9.

The team was announced by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association includes Test star Ravichandran Ashwin and out of favour opener Murali Vijay.

The team was selected for the first two Ranji Trophy matches against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper

Washington Sundar will join the team for the second match and K Mukunth will be released from the squad.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), B Aparajith (Vice Captain), M Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, M Ashwin, M Siddharth, Shahrukh Khan, K Mukunth.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
