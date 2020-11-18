Rare gesture by Virat Kohli | Indian skipper to support 10000 malnourished children!

Kohli would donate all profit earned from Vize products to charity organisation Raah Foundation to help feed 10,000 underprivileged malnourished children in Maharashtra, the statement said.

"I'm glad to be a part of this initiative which aims to fight against malnutrition in India through my earnings from Vize," Kohli is quoted as saying in the media release.

"As sportspersons, we athletes are recipients of much love and hero-worship. But in these difficult times, it is the Covid-19 warriors who are the true heroes who are putting their lives at risk to save the others. I feel excited to be associated with Vize because it is my way of expressing solidarity with fellow Indians," he said.

Every Vize product sold will help feed a malnourished child as Kohli has committed to donate all his earnings to the fight against malnutrition. Through the Virat Kohli Foundation's CSR initiative 10,000 malnourished children in Maharashtra are supposed to be fed, said the release.

Vize founder Akshat Jain outlined the reasons for choosing Kohli as brand ambassador of the product. "We have chosen Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador to reflect the values of preparedness, discipline, rigour, and world-class standards," he said.