Rashid says he has five variants of leg-break; warns batsmen in IPL 2019

1. Rashid on bowling and batting

"I just try my best to be positive in each game and I am working hard and believing in my own skills, so that's what is working for me. The plan was to bowl in the good length area to Buttler, I have got him out a few times, so that's why I came in early. I was mixing my variations. Didn't want to give room to batsmen because the ball wasn't turning much. I have five different leg-spin variations with different actions.I just back myself with my variations and pitch it in the good length area. I am working on my batting. I need to bat well when my team needs me. My coaches - Moody, Murali and Laxman - have always backed me and given me a lot of confidence saying you can hit anywhere, just a case of backing yourself. That's what I did."

2. Kane Williamson on Rashid, win

"He's such a wicket-taker for us. Rashid was supposed to bat seven or eight depending on the situation. His batting has improved so much in the last year or so. Rajasthan Royals played really well to get to that total after the start we had with the ball. It was a brilliant chase. The openers set it up for us. A good collective effort, we needed parts to work well for us tonight. Really good experience for us as a batting unit to chase it down. It's nice to be on the right side of the result tonight."

4. Ajinkya Rahane

"First of all, 190-plus on that wicket was really good. Initially, when Sanju and me were batting the wicket looked slow - it was stopping and coming - and we thought 150 was a good total. But when players like Warner bat like that there is a very small margin for us. They didn't lose any momentum when someone got out and they played really well. When asked about Sanju Samson, Rahane said, "We all know how talented Sanju is. He will go miles and consistency is going to be the key for him."