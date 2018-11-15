Ravi Shastri is not a 'yes-man', says defiant Virat Kohli

"That is the most bizarre thing I have heard. In Indian cricket, I don't think there is anyone else who has said no to me more than him honestly. He is one guy I can speak to and can get an honest opinion. I have made more changes to my game listening to him than anyone else in the past," said Kohli before the team's departure to Australia.

"These are very personal things that happen within in a team environment. Things that conveniently need to be put out there will be put out there. We are not going to put up a banner and say 'this is what happens in the Indian team'. As long as our heart is clear and intent is right, we want to keep moving forward," said Kohli.

The 30-year-old spoke on a range of issues facing the team ahead of the squad's departure to Australia where it will play three T20s, four Tests and three ODIs starting November 21.

Kohli went on to say that not only him, other players have also learnt immensely from Shastri. "His contribution ever since we started building this team is making people believe that they belong there. We all went through a tough time in 2014 (the England tour) and for me to able to come out of that, and Shikhar (Dhawan) in the 2015 World Cup, he can vouch for that. He (Ravi bhai) knows how to get the best out of the players," said Kohli.

"It is mostly about man management at this level and Ravi bhai has done that brilliantly. People are entitled to their opinion. We have to live our lives. We can't stop doing things which take place organically. Nothing is happening in a fake way.

"Everyone has a different personality and if someone's personality doesn't fall into someone else's comfort zone, that becomes a problem. So, we are not out there wanting to judge anyone. He will finish one day, I will finish one day but cricket is here to stay," said Kohli.