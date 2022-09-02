Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 with injury, Axar Patel replaces Jadeja in India squad

Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team, said a media release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.

Jadeja’s absence will be big blow for India as he had played key role in the Asia Cup 2022 Group Stage matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong, both with bat and ball.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.