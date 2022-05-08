RCB Green Jersey Match: Record and stats ahead of SRH showdown in IPL 2022

Apart from last season when they sported a special Blue jersey in support of the frontline workers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have worn a green jersey in one match of an IPL season since 2011.

The 'Go Green' initiative was coined for creating awareness about planting trees and reducing the effect of Global Warming.

And the Bangalore-based franchise wears the green jerseys only during the afternoon matches. The skipper also presents a plant as a momento to the opposition skipper during the toss as part of the special initiative.

So far, RCB have played a total of ten games in the Green Jersey, but possess a poor record as they have just won two, while one match was abandoned in 2015 against Delhi Capitals due to rain.

RCB first sported the green jersey in the 2011 season against now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, whom they defeated by 9 wickets, thanks to the fireworks from opening duo Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan after the bowlers restricted KTK to 128.

Their only other win came in 2016 when Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers centuries broke many records, annihilating now defunct Gujarat Lions for a 144 runs victory. However, RCB have lost 7 of the fixtures played in special jerseys.

RCB have lost to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders twice in the 7 defeats, while they also suffered defeats to Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Sunday (May 8) match at the Wankhede, will be RCB's first time they sport a green jersey against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the match will be crucial for both the teams in their playoff chances.

Here are the results of RCB Green Jersey or Blue Jersey matches so far: