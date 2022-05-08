Cricket
RCB Green Jersey Match: Record and stats ahead of SRH showdown in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had the memorable green jersey match for RCB in IPL
Bengaluru, May 8: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport their unique green jersey in support of the 'Go Green' initiative on Sunday (May 8) when they take the field for match 54 of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankheded Stadium in Mumbai.

Apart from last season when they sported a special Blue jersey in support of the frontline workers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have worn a green jersey in one match of an IPL season since 2011.

The 'Go Green' initiative was coined for creating awareness about planting trees and reducing the effect of Global Warming.

And the Bangalore-based franchise wears the green jerseys only during the afternoon matches. The skipper also presents a plant as a momento to the opposition skipper during the toss as part of the special initiative.

So far, RCB have played a total of ten games in the Green Jersey, but possess a poor record as they have just won two, while one match was abandoned in 2015 against Delhi Capitals due to rain.

RCB first sported the green jersey in the 2011 season against now defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala, whom they defeated by 9 wickets, thanks to the fireworks from opening duo Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan after the bowlers restricted KTK to 128.

Their only other win came in 2016 when Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers centuries broke many records, annihilating now defunct Gujarat Lions for a 144 runs victory. However, RCB have lost 7 of the fixtures played in special jerseys.

RCB have lost to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders twice in the 7 defeats, while they also suffered defeats to Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Sunday (May 8) match at the Wankhede, will be RCB's first time they sport a green jersey against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the match will be crucial for both the teams in their playoff chances.

Here are the results of RCB Green Jersey or Blue Jersey matches so far:

Season Versus Result
2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala RCB won by 9 wickets
2012 Mumbai Indians MI won 5 wickets
2013 Punjab Kings PBKS won by 7 wickets
2014 Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 8 wickets
2015 Delhi Capitals No Result
2016 Gujarat Lions RCB won by 144 runs
2017 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 6 wickets
2018 Rajasthan Royals RR won by 19 runs
2019 Delhi Capitals DC won by 4 wickets
2020 Chennai Super Kings CSK won by 8 wickets
2021 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR won by 9 wickets
Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
