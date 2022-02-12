RCB Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Players With Price in IPL 2022

But in general they bought back a couple of players who they let go after IPL 2021 ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Players RCB bought on Saturday: Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs 2.40 crore) Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 Crore), Akashdeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh). List to be updated.

They had already retained Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

They started the day with Rs 57 crore in their kitty and went after some marquee names straightaway. They bought back Harshal Patel at Rs 10.75 crore, the Purple Cap Holder with 32 wickets in the IPL 2021 season.

They also bought back leg-spin all-rounder from Sri Lanka Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 10.75 crore. But the purchase of veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik meant that they are also exploring a captaincy option after Virat Kohli stepped down from the lead role post the IPL 2021.

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.