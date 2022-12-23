RCB Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Players With Price in IPL 2023

Bengaluru, December 23: In search of their elusive title, Royal Challengers Bangalore headed into the IPL 2023 Auction with second smallest remaining purse, having released only 6 players and keeping faith in their team from 2022.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished in fourth position last season, losing in the Qualifier 2, had retained most of their squad from last season. RCB had retained 18 players, minimum requirement for a squad in a season.
Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians, while they also released Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford who were not regulars or part of the starting XI last season.
Rajat Patidar, who had a stellar season after coming in as a replacement for Sisodia has been retained by the franchise alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik among others ahead of the auction.
RCB headed into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 8.75 Crores to fill a maximum of 7 slots, including 2 max overseas slots.
At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), with very little business to do, RCB bought England duo - pacer Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 Crore and batter Will Jacks for Rs 3.20 Crore. They also bought uncapped Indian spinner Himanshu Sharma for his base price of Rs 20 Lakhs.
Now, here is a look at how the RCB 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:
|Player
|Country
|Role
|U/C/A
|Price in INR
|Virat Kohli
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 15 Crore
|Faf Du Plessis
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 7 Crore
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|Batter
|Capped
|Rs 80 Lakhs
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Dinesh Karthik
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|Rs 5.50 Crore
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|Rs 3.40 Crore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 10.75 Crore
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 11 Crore
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 30 Lakhs
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 2.40 Crore
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|Rs 95 Lakhs
|David Willey
|England
|All-rounder
|Capped
|Rs 2 Crore
|Karn Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 50 Lakhs
|Harshal Patel
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 10.75 Crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 7 Crore
|Siddharth Kaul
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 75 Lakhs
|Akash Deep
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|Rs 7.75 Crore
|Player
|Country
|U/C/A
|Role
|Base Price in INR
|Bought For in INR
|Reece Topley
|England
|Capped
|Bowler
|Rs 1 Crore
|Rs 1.90 Crore
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|Bowler
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Rs 20 Lakhs
|Will Jacks
|England
|Capped
|Batter
|Rs 1.50 Crore
|Rs 3.20 Crore
Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Reece Topley, Akash Deep.