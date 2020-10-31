Rishabh Pant completes 2,000 runs in IPL

Coming into the match, the DC wicket-keeper batsman was just 11 away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL history.

The 23-year-old had scored 235 runs from nine games in IPL 2020 so far with a strike rate of 115.

Earlier in the tournament, Pant had missed a few matches due to an injury with Australian Alex Carey donning the big gloves.

IPL 2020: DC vs MI: Pant, Pollard eye small milestones

Pant reached the landmark when he played a pull shot of Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling in the 10th over.

Mumbai Indians' stand-in-skipper Kieron Pollard put the sharp chance down.

Pant's pull short of a decent height ball looked catchable, but the West Indian could not hold on to it.

The dropped catch did not prove too costly as Pant was eventually dismissed LBW for a 24-ball 21 by MI spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the 12th over.

Playing on the wrong line, Pant was hit on the pads, just round the knee roll. Though he reviewed it it was in vain as the ball tracking suggested that it was going to hit the middle and leg stump.

The wasted review did prove costly for Capitals as they were left with no chance when Harshal Patel was given out LBW later by umpire Paul Reiffel in the last ball of the 14th over.

The replays clearly indicated that the ball was too high, but DC were left with no reviews.