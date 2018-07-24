Rishabh Pant reveals how MS Dhoni helped his career grow

"I used to ask him everything from my IPL contract to my wicket-keeping," said Rishabh Pant.

"He's advised me on everything. He's always told me that when it comes to wicket-keeping, your hands and head is important, the body balance can come into play later, but the key is the hands and head coordination. I worked on what he told me and it has helped me a lot," Pant was quoted as saying by the BCCI.tv.

Pant, who will be the wicketkeeping understudy during India's tour of England to senior man Dinesh Karthik, spoke about the other influential figure in his life - legendary batsman and the current India 'A' coach Rahul Dravid.

"The one thing he always tells me is that you need to be patient about everything, be it on the field or off it," Pant said. "Also, how I need to work harder on my game when it comes to red ball cricket since I'm a positive batsman, but at times you need to play to the situation. See the pace of the game and change your game accordingly," said Pant.

India will begin their five-match Test series against England with the first Test at Edgbaston on August 1.

And for obvious reasons, Pant was elated to get a call to India Test squad so early in his career.

"It was a great feeling to be included in the Indian Test squad," the 20-year old Pant said.

"I always wanted to be a part of the Indian Test squad and it was more like a dream come true for me. It was an amazing feeling, not only for me but also for my family and my coach Tarek Sinha sir, who helped me understand the game very early in my life. He has always wanted me to play Test cricket," said Pant.

Pant has already made an awesome reputation in the white ball version of the game and in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils as an aggressive batsman. So, how will he tackle the transition to red ball cricket?

"There isn't too much difference, it's mainly got more to do with shot selection," said Pant.

"In red ball cricket, with the field placements, you can look around; take your time, because you have five days to play. Whereas in limited overs cricket you have limited number of balls to play and score. I have so far enjoyed my preparation with red ball cricket.

"The Duke ball swings a lot when you're here in England and initially when I started playing here with India A, I realized that the swing will come a lot into play in these conditions," said Pant.

Pant did not forget to give a word of thanks to his teammates. "Every time I come to the Indian dressing room, there is one thing that has always stood out for me," he said. "It is the positivity in the dressing room. Everyone is supporting and backing each other, which is the most important factor about this Indian dressing room," Pant said.