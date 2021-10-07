Rishabh Pant starts his NFT journey with Rario

He is the latest cricket star to capitalise on the rising popularity of NFTs by inking the exclusive partnership.

Rario, the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform, enables fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues. Pant's association will allow Rario to mint exclusive digital collectibles of the young stalwart's iconic moments on and off the field.

Speaking on the partnership, Pant said, "The past year of my career has given me some very special moments, be it the century against England in Ahmedabad or leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs. My innings in Gabba is also something I will never forget. I am delighted to sign with Rario so that both the fans and I can preserve and enjoy these moments in a new and modern way. I am really enjoying my cricket right now, and I am certain there will be many more such innings that we can fondly look back at."

Based on blockchain technology, these NFTs give fans a chance to claim ownership over their favourite pieces of cricket history in a tangible, verifiable way. Recently, Rario also announced that they would be launching the Rario Marketplace on 15 October 2021, wherein the users will be able to list and sell the cricket NFTs purchased in the three pack drops that have happened over the platform.

Additionally, it would be an opportunity for those who missed out on buying the NFTs in these drops. Cricket fans will be able to interact directly with each other to showcase their collection or trade their Rario cards. The Rario Marketplace aims to recreate the nostalgia of conventional cricket card collection and allow users to engage as a community.

Rario Co-founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said, "With every passing series, Rishabh Pant is cementing himself as the star not just for the present, but also the future. We are delighted to sign him on and give cricket fans around the world the opportunity to celebrate and relive his explosive moments. The launch of our new marketplace will further elevate the fan experience, making it more interactive and dynamic."

Source: Media Release