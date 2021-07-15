Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid 19 in England, placed in home isolation: Reports

Pant might have contracted the virus during the 20-day break after the WTC Final against New Zealand and the wicketkeeper batsman had visited Wembley Stadium to watch the Euro 2020 match along with his friends.

Pant had posted the images from Wembley on his Instagram feed. "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI official told PTI.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla too confirmed the news, though he did not name the player. "Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player," said Shukla.

The development comes close on the heels of BCCI secretary Jay Shah sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent, warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The 20-day break was given to the players after the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month. "As of now no other player has tested positive. Also, you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols," Shukla added.

Shah, in his letter, had told the players to "avoid" crowded places as Covishield, the vaccine which has been given to the team, only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

In fact, Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which recently concluded in England.