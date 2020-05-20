Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Robin Uthappa regrets altering techinque to suit Test cricket at wrong age

By Pti

New Delhi, May 20: Former India opener Robin Uthappa feels that tinkering with his batting technique at the age of 25 to realise ambitions of playing Test cricket became his undoing.

Uthappa, who is 34 now, last played for India in 2015 in Zimbabwe but is best known for his explosive batting during a run-chase against England at the Oval, followed by brisk starts during the historic World T20 triumph in 2007.

"My biggest goal was to play Test cricket for India. Had I pursued that at 20-21, I probably by this time would've played Test cricket. I wanted to have no regrets at the end of my career and wanted to be sure that I brought the best out of me," Uthappa said during a podcast session of Rajasthan Royals.

He hired Pravin Amre and tweaked his technique but it led to a loss of natural flair.

"Hence at 25, I decided to overhaul my batting technique under Pravin Amre and became a more technically better batsman who could be there for long and bat for long hours and be more consistent, which made me let go of some of my batting aggression in the process."

Uthappa, who played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India, did what he believed would have taken him to play Test cricket.

"I thought to play Test cricket for India, I needed to alter my technique .......In hindsight, I may have pursued the goal at the wrong time at 25 years of age."

More ROBIN UTHAPPA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue