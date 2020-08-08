Cricket
Rohit's customised shoes part of Adidas' Superstar of Change campaign

By Pti
rohit

New Delhi, Aug 8: India's limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas' #SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers.

The campaign celebrates 50 years of Adidas' 'Superstar' shoe and globally features football superstar Paul Pogba, rugby icon Jonah Hill.

Puma in fray to buy Indian cricket team's kit sponsorship, Adidas too in contention

Adidas India worked on Rohit's concept of change, which is "plastic free ocean with thriving marine life and coral reef".

Artist Chaitanya Dixit brought Rohit's vision to life as the Indian vice-captain unveiled the new Adidas designs customized for him and his family on his official twitter handle.

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
