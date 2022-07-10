Rohit Sharma achieves big captaincy records at Edgbaston: Check the incredible numbers!

Rohit was understandably elated after India’s latest series win and along with it the Mumbaikar also created several captaincy record for India.

"We know how good they are as a team, not just in England but everywhere they go. When you win games there is confidence and it is important how the boys feel. I really wanted to see how we perform after a team and challenge ourselves as a group. Brilliant knock under pressure,” said Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation.

“We wanted someone to bat through and get us a score, Jadeja had scored a hundred here and he carried on from there. We understand the importance of the powerplay, be it scoring runs or taking wickets. We look forward to another game tomorrow," said the skipper at the post-match presentation.

Rohit would not have taken any credit for himself, and as his vaunt he lauded the team’s collective effort.

So, here we are looking at some of Rohit’s captaincy records that he achieved on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma Stats

1. This is England's first loss in men's T20Is at Edgbaston.

2. India have won their last four men’s T20Is against England. It’s their longest winning run against England in the T20 format.

3. Having defeated England by 49 runs in second T20I at Edgbaston, India recorded their 19th consecutive match win and 7th consecutive series win in international cricket under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

4. Rohit Sharma has a win percentage of 87% as captain in men’s T20Is having won 26 of his 30 games in the format, the best rate for any skipper who has lead his nation in at least 15 games.

5. Ravindra Jadeja's knock of 46 not out in this game is his highest T20I score, his previous best was 45 not out that came against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

6. The bowling figures (3/15) of Richard Gleeson is the second best by an English bowler on debut in men's T20Is only after Jon Lewis' (4/24 in 2005); Gleeson also became the first English bowler to register a wicket-maiden on his T20I debut.

7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has registered his best bowling figures in men's T20I cricket in England, scalping three wickets for 15 runs.

(Stats courtesy: Statsperform/OPTA)