Rohit Sharma only second in history to hit 60+ Sixes against Four Different Opponents: Check Out the Numbers

If six-hitting is an art, Rohit Sharma is a master of it. The Indian captain is a master of his wizardry and has the ability to clear the fence on a regular basis. Especially in the ODI format, Rohit has hit the most number of sixes when it comes to an Indian player.

And now he has reached another milestone. The Indian captain became only the second player in the game to have hit 60+ sixes against four different opponents. He has cleared the boundary more than 60 times against Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka, with New Zealand becoming the latest addition in the last ODI match in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma Sixes:

Rohit has hit numerous sixes in his career. He has hit 64 sixes in Tests, 265 sixes in the ODIs and 182 sixes in the T20I matches so far. (All Stats up to January 20, 2023).

Rohit Sharma 60+ Sixes Stats:

The 35-year-old's six hitting numbers against the aforementioned quarter of opponents is not a blot from the blue. He has always been dominant against Sri Lanka and Australia, hence those numbers are not a surprise at all.

Rohit has hit more than 100 sixes against Australia across all formats, with 76 of them alone coming in the ODIs.

Here we take a look at Rohit's sixes tally against the four oppositions-

Opponent Tests ODIs T20Is Total Australia 10 76 21 107 West Indies 7 35 39 81 New Zealand 6 27 27 60 Sri Lanka 9 48 19 76

Rohit becomes 2nd player in the list:

The Indian captain is only the second player to achieve this milestone. He is the first Indian player to do so. And the only player who have matched him in this record is West Indies legend Chris Gayle. The Universal Boss has hit 60+ sixes across all formats against Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has also hit 60+ over boundaries against three different opponents, namely New Zealand, Sri Lanka and India.