Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far: All you need to know about Mumbai Indians leader

However, the IPL 2021 was of disappointment for Rohit and Mumbai Indians because they did not even reach the play-offs despite starting as the defending champions.

But that odd blip apart, Rohit has led Mumbai Indians astutely and formed a core unit of players that served them well over multiple editions of the IPL.

So, here we are looking at the captaincy record of Rohit Sharma in the IPL, the most successful captain in the IPL with 5 titles against his name.

1 Rohit Sharma IPL captaincy record

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians in 129 matches dating back to IPL 2013. Rohit has won 75 matches, lost 50 and and 4 matches ended in tie. His winning percentage is 59.68.

2 Rohit Sharma vs Dhoni

On the contrary, MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings in a record 204 matches, winning 121 and losing 82 and there is 1 no-result.

3 Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli

But Kohli has led RCB in 11 more matches despite both of them taking the charge of their respective teams in 2013. Kohli has not won any title with the Royal Challengers.

Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 140 matches, winning 64 and losing 69 matches with 3 ties and 4 No-Results. His winning percentage is 48.16. However, Kohli has stepped down from RCB captaincy after the IPL 2021.

4 Rohit Sharma vs Gautam Gambhir

Meanwhile, Gambhir, who had led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, had led KKR in 129 matches, winning 71 matches, losing 57 matches with a tie. His winning ratio is 55.42.