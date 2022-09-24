Rohit Sharma: 'Even I did not expect to hit like that, it just came off'

Rohit's unbeaten 46 off 20 balls helped India chase a massive 91-run target to level the series 1-1 in the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

“I was quite surprised as well actually. Didn't expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that. You can't really plan too much in such a shortened game,” Rohit Sharma said in a post-match presentation.

Praising the bowlers who gave an early blow to the Australia team in rain-curtailed eight over match, Rohit said that making a comeback after a back injury was tricky for Harshal Patel.

“The bowlers had something to bowl to and we bowled well. The dew started coming in later, which is why we saw a few full tosses from Harshal.

“Coming back after a couple of months, the back injury can be tricky. I am not going to talk too much about how he bowled. Got us the crucial wicket.

“As a team, we are not going to analyse too much. Just want him to come and enjoy it. Axar can bowl in any stage, gives me an advantage of using the other bowlers in different situations too - maybe use the pacers in the middle overs if he bowls in the power play. I would like to see his batting as well,” he added.

He praised Dinesh Karthik -who is famous for being the finisher- packed the game in the last over with a six and four.

“Glad DK could finish well. Been a while since he had some time in the middle. There was this thought if we should get Rishabh in but I thought Sams is going to bowl offcutters, so I thought let DK come in and he is playing that role anyway for us.

The groundsmen have been here since 1.30 pm to get the outfield ready,” he further added.

Talking about the match, chasing a gigantic 91-run target India needed a flying start as skipper Rohit led from the front to take the attack to the opposition scoring 20 runs in the opening over with the captain hitting two sixes and his fellow opener KL Rahul hitting one six over midwicket off Josh Hazlewood.

The India skipper looked unstoppable hitting 10 runs to Pat Cummins in the second over of India's innings.

Earlier in the day, put into bat Australia in an eight overs per side match visitors got off to a decent start scoring 10 runs off the first over.

Axar Patel was introduced into the attack in the second over of the match and in his over India got the breakthrough as Virat Kohli ran out opener Cameron Green. Just two balls later left-arm spinner got the prized scalp of dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck.