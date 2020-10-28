Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rohit Sharma injury: Mumbai Indians give this important fitness update on star batsman

By
Rohit Sharma fitness: MI give update
Rohit Sharma fitness: MI give update

Dubai, October 28: Rohit Sharma will miss his third consecutive IPL 2020 match as the Mumbai Indians skipper is still recovering from a hamstring injury on his left leg. Rohit will not play in Mumbai's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (October 28), and there is still no clear picture on his recovery period.

Rohit has not played in the IPL 2020 since Mumbai's match against Kings XI Punjab and missed the games against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Now, Mumbai have given an update on Rohit's fitness.

1. The Rohit Sharma fitness update

1. The Rohit Sharma fitness update

Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard said Rohit is still recuperating from his hamstring injury. "It is a bit like taking it day by day. But notwithstanding that, we need to come out and play good cricket to make sure that we do well in the IPL," said Pollard at the toss on Wednesday.

2. Why Rohit's fitness is causing controversy

2. Why Rohit's fitness is causing controversy

The fitness of Rohit Sharma has been a matter of big debate in cricketing circles after he was not included in any of the three squads that were selected on Tuesday (October 27) to tour Australia for a full-fledged series.

The matter was complicated when Mumbai Indians tweeted pictures and a video of Rohit training at nets shortly after the India squad announcement. It created an impression that Rohit's injury was not series in nature and rumour mills were also began to spin stories about his possible rift with India captain Virat Kohli.

3. What experts like Gavaskar say

3. What experts like Gavaskar say

Former India captain and IPL commentator Sunil Gavaskar too lambasted BCCI for not coming out in open about the fitness of Rohit, telling the Indian cricket fans need to know a lot better about the cricketers they follow a lot.

4. The BCCI physio report on Rohit

4. The BCCI physio report on Rohit

However, it has been come to the light that BCCI physio Nitin Patel had submitted a fitness report on Rohit that he needed rest for three weeks to recover from his injury. In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain of India's ODI and T20I squads.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 48 October 28 2020, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Bangalore
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 19:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More