Rohit Sharma opens up about his best moment with MS Dhoni

Rohit revealed that his most special moment with the former skipper remains the moment when he hit his first ODI double century. The India opener scored the first of his three ODI double tons on November 2, 2013 against Australia in Bengaluru.

In a video that Rohit tweeted as part of the question and answer session on Twitter with fans on Friendship Day, Rohit said, “Best moment with MS (Dhoni) was my first double hundred, he was batting with me and we had a long partnership."

Opening the batting, Rohit went on to play most of the innings. His epic knock included 12 fours and 16 sixes. Opening the innings with Shikhar Dhawan, the duo shared an opening-partnership of 112, followed by a 72-run stand with Suresh Raina.

But his partnership with Dhoni was the highlight of the innings. The opener and the former skipper hammered the Australian side with a 167-run partnership. Rohit smashed 114 in that partnership off just 59 deliveries, while Dhoni scored 62 off 38 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It was a memorable knock for the India opener as it was only the third instance of a player scoring a double hundred in men’s ODIs, the previous two being scored by Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

But that wasn’t Rohit’s only double ton, as a year later, the hitman went on to smash 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, to become the only batsman with two double hundreds in ODIs. He added his third double hundred in 2017 in Mohali, with an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka.

Rohit picks favourite century of World Cup 2019

The India opener also opened up about his favourite century of the World Cup. Talking in the video on Twitter, Rohit said that his favourite century of ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 was the 122-run unbeaten knock against South Africa.

“My favourite hundred in the World Cup last year was against South Africa, the first game we played. Although it was a low total but the conditions were quite challenging and the bowling attack was really good,” said Rohit.

Rohit’s knock powered the Men in Blue to a comfortable six wicket win over the Proteas in the opening game for the side. Rohit picked up the Player of the Match award for his match-winning innings.

(With input from agencies)