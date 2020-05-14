Cricket
Rohit Sharma prefers short-term goals over stressful long-term ones

By Pti

Mumbai, May 14: Emphasising that long term goals can put stress and pressure on a player, star India opener Rohit Sharma says he prefers short term goals and would continue with the same strategy in future.

Sharma, who has played 224 ODIs and 32 Tests, said he likes setting a target for himself before the start of a series.

"Over the years, I've realised that long-term goals won't help you in anyway. On the contrary it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months - who is it against, what can I do best," the Sharma said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected: Chats'.

"Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future," added the Mumbaikar, who has scored 9,115 ODI runs.

All the sports personalities are stuck in their homes due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the deadly COVID19 pandemic. Sharma said considering the situation, they can only wait for action to begin.

"I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don't know when we will play again. When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what's coming our way - whether its T20 World Cup or (the) IPL," he said.

"We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned - we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against," he concluded.

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
