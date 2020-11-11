Rohit Sharma reveals the secret: How did Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020!

Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the IPL 2020 final to defend their title that they had won in the IPL 2019.

"We are pretty happy with how things went the entire season for us. We said at the start we want to make winning a habit, and you couldn't have asked any more from the guys. We were right on the money from ball one and even until today, we never looked back. A lot of credit goes to people behind the scenes as well. Our work starts much earlier than the IPL starts," said Rohit during the post-match presentation. "We analyse what went wrong, what needs to be improved etc."

Rohit is also the most successful skipper in the IPL and he zeroed in on the secret.

"You've got to find the right balance where you need to stay calm as a leader. I'm not someone who'll run with a stick behind someone. The only way you can do it is by giving them confidence. If you look at our batting, between Hardik, Krunal and Pollard, we've been rotating them.

"In the bowling dept. too we try what works with us and Rahul Chahar was unfortunate, we needed Jayant tactically. When you want to change your XI to make it better, you should be able to do that without hurting someone."

"Ishan Kishan is someone who you can't cloud his judgement, he has to do what he wants to do in the field. Surya, the kind of form he was in, I should have sacrificed my wicket. I give him a lot of credit, it's not easy to do that. He played some incredible shots all season. These two guys, you got to keep motivating them and giving confidence and they come out with performances like that," said Rohit.