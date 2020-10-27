Rohit Sharma's absence in India squad sparks debate; MI captain may play in IPL on Nov 3, in Australia too

The BCCI mail just mentioned that Rohit will be monitored by the Board medical in the coming days without giving away any specific details. Rohit, who is the skipper of Mumbai Indians in the on-going IPL 2020, has suffered a hamstring injury on his left leg as per the Mumbai Indians camp.

Rohit has not played for Mumbai Indians since the October 18 match against Kings XI Punjab and they have not made any official announcement yet as when Rohit will be available to play. It has been speculated that Rohit could play for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3, incidentally the last league match of the IPL 2020.

The Mumbai outfit has two more matches ahead of that fixture - against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 28 and against Delhi Capitals on October 31. If Rohit indeed play on November 3, then he has a week's time to recuperate from the injury and then fly out to Australia at some point to join the teammates Down Under.

In the absence of Rohit, KL Rahul has been named vice-captain of India's ODI and T20I sides during the tour of Australia. The Mumbai Indians too had tweeted a video of Rohit practicing at the nets shortly after his name found missing in the tour squad to Australia, which led to wide speculations like him getting dropped for the tour and strained relation with India skipper Virat Kohli.

However, it is understood that Rohit is under the observation of BCCI medical staff because the severity of his injury is getting ascertained closely because this is the second time Rohit is suffering the left leg niggle. Earlier this year, Rohit had returned from New Zealand with the same injury and they do not want it to affect his chances of playing in Australia.

India tour of Australia will begin with the white-ball leg towards the end of November and the team's touch point is Sydney travelling from the UAE. The Indian team members will undergo quarantine and training in New South Wales prior to the full-fledged series against Australia.

India are the holders of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after beating Australia in a historic Test series triumph in 2018-19.