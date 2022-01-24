Rohit Sharma set to be named as full-time India Test captain? 'Hitman' may get job from Sri Lanka series

However, Rohit is currently on an injury-enforced break but is expected to return for the series against Sri Lanka. There were talks about KL Rahul getting the hot seat in Test cricket but now, the BCCI top brass is more keen on having unified captaincy and Rohit fits the bill to the T.

Moving away from KL Rahul

The selectors initially wanted the leadership role in Test to be given to KL Rahul but his outings as captain in South Africa — in the second Test at Johannesburg and in the ODIs — were far from impressive. Even though, Rahul has attained some degree of consistency in his batting across the formats, it is viewed that captaincy pressure might affect his overall performance.

Pant to be kept away

Another line of thought wanted wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant to be made captain in Test cricket, citing his 'reading’ of the game from behind the wicket. But the BCCI feel that Pant is still a work in progress and captaincy should not come in his way at this stage of attaining his full potential. The supporters of this move also cited the example of MS Dhoni getting T20I captaincy in 2007 ahead of many seniors and Pant’s good leading style for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021. But it has so far not been a real deal-breaker with the BCCI as far as India’s Test captaincy is concerned.

Bumrah not being considered

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was made vice-captain of India during the ODI series against South Africa, he had also expressed his desire to captain the team in the longest format. Bumrah had said he was ready to lead the side if the responsibility to him. But the BCCI does not really want to stress Bumrah with the leadership role too as he already shoulders big responsibility as India’s strike bowler across the three formats.

Factors for and against Rohit

Rohit now has his place across all three formats and has been in good form too before injury curtailed his trip to South Africa. He has good track record as India captain in bilateral as well as multi-team tournaments. Of course, Rohit has also led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. However, his age and fitness is a matter of concern but the BCCI believes that Rohit can give India a reliable captaincy option till 2023 50-over World Cup at home.