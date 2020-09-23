Rohit Sharma smashes fifty in KKR vs MI, crosses few IPL milestones

With his knock of 80 from 54 balls, the Indian limited overs vice-captain became the leading run-getter against single opposition in IPL with his latest knock agains Kolkata Knight Riders. He achieved the feat by completing 880 runs against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli with a huge six off Sandeep Warrier in the first over of the match to take the lead.

The Mumbai Indians skipper also scored his 200th six during the match and is now fourth on the list for most number of sixes scored in the IPL. He scored six maximums to power Mumbai to a huge total.

He, however, missed out on the chance to join RCB captain Kohli and veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina in the list of players with 5000 or more runs in Indian Premier League. But will surely cross that milestone when Mumbai Indians return to action again as he's just 10 runs short of that feat.