Cricket Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli To Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Ex India Keeper Wants Star Duo To 'Improve' Game By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 18:30 [IST]

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must prioritize match fitness and regular game time if they plan to feature in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Having shared dressing rooms with both stalwarts, Parthiv feels the duo's experience and professionalism are unquestionable - but sustaining peak performance over the next two years will be a challenge, especially with India's limited ODI schedule.

"Two years is a long time and especially if you see there aren't too many ODI games. Like earlier times when there used to be 20-25 games a year, you get on a roll and before you know two years passed by," Parthiv told PTI. "But it is a different challenge and we are also new to this kind of a challenge. The challenge is to keep themselves match-fit."

The 39-year-old, who has closely observed Kohli and Rohit over the years, suggested that the veterans should take part in domestic competitions like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to maintain rhythm and sharpness. According to him, the move shouldn't be viewed as symbolic but rather as a practical step toward improving their own game.

"I would definitely feel that they should play Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is not about setting an example like 'We have made Kohli and Rohit play Vijay Hazare'. That's not how I would like to think," Parthiv explained. "Playing Hazare Trophy will help their own game and that in turn will help the Indian cricket team."

Looking ahead to the upcoming series, Parthiv also weighed in on Shubman Gill's captaincy, with the young opener set to lead a side featuring both Rohit and Kohli. The former cricketer feels the dynamic won't be an issue given the maturity and understanding of the senior pair.

"I don't think that it will be a problem because of the kind of characters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are. You look at Virat, he became captain when MS Dhoni was still playing. He knows what role a senior plays in grooming a new captain," Parthiv said. "Same thing was there when Rohit became the captain... both of them always come across as mature. I don't think Shubman needs to put in his energies behind managing those senior players."