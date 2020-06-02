Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Root could miss first Test of behind-closed-doors Windies series

By Nicholas Mcgee
JoeRootCropped

London, June 2: Joe Root could miss the first Test of the scheduled behind-closed-doors series between England and West Indies with his second child due to arrive next month.

ECB announces plans for England-West Indies series behind closed doors

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday, that subject to government approval, England will contest three matches with the Windies at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford.

Root's men were set to face the Windies in a three-Test series beginning on Thursday with matches at The Oval, Edgbaston and Lord's but that was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The England captain may be absent for the first Test of the re-arranged series at the Ageas Bowl, starting on July 8, with the ECB exploring ways for him to leave the bio-secure bubble that will see players isolated from the general public.

Root said: "The start of July is the due date, so that complicates things slightly.

"In terms of the bubble, and the pregnancy, it's being discussed with the medical team. At the minute, it's still open for discussion, how that will finally look, I'm not exactly sure. It will have to come down to government advice."

Root confirmed he would be at the birth even if it required him missing the first Test and said of prospective deputy Ben Stokes: "I think if Ben was captain he would be fantastic.

"One of his great qualities as a leader is he sets the example. He drags people with him and gets the best out of the players around him.

"He'll have people wanting to play for him and short-term he'd be a huge success."

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue