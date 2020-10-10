Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli achieves this unique record during his 52-ball 90

This is the first instance of a batsman making 6000 T20 runs for one team. Kohli achieved this milestone when he made his 31st run in his innings of 90. Kohli had made 424 runs in the now-defunct Champions League for Royal Challengers.

Kohl is also the highest run-getter in the IPL, and is the only batsman to have scored over 5500 runs in the tournament. During the on-going IPL 2020, Kohli had also become the first Indian batsman to score 9000 runs T20 runs for various teams. Kohli is also the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2794 runs from 82 matches at an average of 50.80.