Royal Challengers Bangalore did not bowl enough slow balls: Virat Kohli

The Super Kings bowlers choked Royal Challengers batsmen rolling their fingers over the ball, cutting the pace. The RCB bowlers could not replicate that, their pacers often going at full tilt. RCB skipper Virat Kohli admitted that.

"What you saw in the second innings was not a true reflection of how difficult the pitch was. We didn't hit the areas and conceded too many boundary balls. They bowled really well. We hardly got any drive balls from them. We were looking for 150, but we were happy with 145, which I felt was competitive. Our extra pace might have been a factor but that can't be an excuse. We just didn't bowl enough slower balls. No change of pace, no bouncers. We saw how difficult it was to get under those slower balls," said Kohli during the post-match presentation.

That the CSK were able to finish the match with nearly two overs to spare justified Kohli's words, and RCB will now have to battle hard for that top spot in the points table which they were gunning for.