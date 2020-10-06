Royal Challengers Bangalore did not bring their A game: Virat Kohli

Kohli fought for a while but the target of 197 was always going to be tough against a Delhi side that has a terrific mix of players in batting and bowling.

"DC are playing some really good cricket. Their batting is fearless. They have got pace and they have got good spinners. I won't say they are unbeatable, but they will be hard to beat. Against this side, you have to bring your A game. We didn't do that," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Kohli admitted that the Royal Challengers failed to capitalise on the momentum they got after the quick dismissals of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw after Delhi made a fast start.

"It didn't go our way. They got off to a great start, and in the next eight overs we pulled them back, but the last chase got away from us. As I said, we need to grab important chances. It is not like we are dropping half chances, but sitters. Our execution at the end was not spot on," he said.

Kohli said RCB should show a professional approach to win more games. "The good thing is, we have won three out of five. We know we are playing good cricket. We just need to be professional in those big moments. The conversation around chasing has been to have one big partnership. With dew setting in, if you have eight wickets in hand in the last 10 overs, the game is on even if you need 100 or more," he said.

On the status of injured all-rounder Chris Morris, Kohli said: "Chris was really close to playing, but he didn't make it. We have four days before the next game, so hopefully he will be ready."