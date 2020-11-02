Royal Challengers Bangalore enter IPL 2020 play-offs; Captain Kohli says team needs to be brave

The Royal Challengers made a below par 152 and the Capitals had little trouble in chasing down that with senior batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane cracking fifties. But both DC and RCB entered the play-offs, the Capitals as the second placed team with 16 points and RCB as the third placed team with 14 points.

The RCB will wait for either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. Kohli admitted that RCB needed to be braver in the Power Plays and at death overs.

"It's a mixed bag. you come to games to try and get a result your way. Through probably the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management, and even if the game was drifting away, we controlled the middle overs well enough.

"I think we've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify. We have two games to the final now. We can be more brave in the back end, probably be better in the Power Play with the ball which has been our strength. You take what you can with these games and try to be better," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.