Royal Challengers Bangalore respond with BRB tweet after Kohli, AB express 'shock'

Sit tight. Be right back. pic.twitter.com/kG5ul3wPkF — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

That the Royal Challengers signed up with a new title sponsor in Muthoot Fincorp (the Muthoot Papachan Group that earlier sponsored the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL too added to the talks. It all began when the Bengaluru-based team led by Virat Kohli removed Bangalore from its social media handles - twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Skipper Kohli, who is currently in New Zealand leading India against the Kiwis, took to Twitter to express his 'shock' to see some changes in his team's Twitter handle. "Posts disappear and the captain is not informed. Let me know if you need any help," tweeted Kohli.

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? 😳 Hope it’s just a strategy break. 🤞🏼 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 12, 2020

Senior batsman AB de Villiers too took to twitter to express his 'shock' at the quick changes. "Folks @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? Hope it is just a strategy break," tweeted the South African.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed his 'shock' through twitter: "Arre @rcbtweets what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?"