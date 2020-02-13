Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Royal Challengers Bangalore respond with BRB tweet after Kohli, AB express 'shock'

By
RCB social media changes shock Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
RCB social media changes shock Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Bengaluru, February 13: The social media activity of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last 24 hours has sparked intense rumours of the team getting a new name ahead of IPL 2020 - from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, new jersey etc. RCB responded with a Sit Tight Be Right Back Tweet soon.

That the Royal Challengers signed up with a new title sponsor in Muthoot Fincorp (the Muthoot Papachan Group that earlier sponsored the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils) ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL too added to the talks. It all began when the Bengaluru-based team led by Virat Kohli removed Bangalore from its social media handles - twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ALSO READ: RCB TO BE RENAMED?

Skipper Kohli, who is currently in New Zealand leading India against the Kiwis, took to Twitter to express his 'shock' to see some changes in his team's Twitter handle. "Posts disappear and the captain is not informed. Let me know if you need any help," tweeted Kohli.

Senior batsman AB de Villiers too took to twitter to express his 'shock' at the quick changes. "Folks @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? Hope it is just a strategy break," tweeted the South African.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed his 'shock' through twitter: "Arre @rcbtweets what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?"

More ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ishant fitness test on Saturday
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue