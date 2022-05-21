Royal Challengers Bangalore team, fans support Mumbai Indians in 'do-or-die' match! Know why

The franchise also changed its profile picture to blue to show their solidarity with MI.

They also tweeted a postcard saying, "Hey @MIPaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC.

The clash between MI and DC is extremely important for RCB's playoff chances. A Mumbai Indians win will send RCB to the playoffs, while in case of a win for Delhi Capitals, the net-run rate will be a deciding factor with DC standing with all the chances to enter the playoffs.

The RCB are currently at the fourth position with 16 points. DC are at the fifth position with 14 points and MI are at the bottom of the pile with only six points.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri said the support of RCB fans will spur MI and skipper Rohit Sharma to finish IPL 2022 on a high.

“What more do Mumbai Indians need for Rohit Sharma? Rohit Sharma fans, Virat Kohli fans, RCB fans are all with him. Virat Kohli scored 50 in the last game, if Rohit scores 50-60 then at least, [it will help them end the season nicely].

“Mumbai Indians are not habitual of finishing last. They have lost 10 matches. If they lose tomorrow, it will make it 11 losses from 14 games which they don’t want so they’ll try to win. If Rohit gets going we all know what he can do as an opener in white-ball cricket,” said Shastri in ESPNCricinfo.

On giving IPL debut to Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, Shastri said: “Why not? I have seen him in the nets. The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill.

“But he bowls 'theek thaak’ (reasonable), swings the new ball into the batters and is tall so gets the bounce too. So why not? If they have lost 11 matches then why does it matter? If they give Arjun a chance and if he does well in his first match it’s good for the future.”