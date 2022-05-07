Royal Challengers Bangalore to sport Green Jersey against SRH: Match Date, Time Info

The RCB players will sport green jersey as part of promoting environment sustainability. The Royal Challengers had started this initiative way back in 2011 and this will mark the 12th year of the venture which has attracted a lot of accolades from all quarters.

In fact, the RCB is the only IPL team that promotes greenhouse through jersey. It may be recalled that the RCB players once cycled to team hotel to M Chinnaswamy Stadium for an IPL match, shunning the team bus.

On the field, the Royal Challengers will face Sunrisers aiming to get closer to the IPL 2022 playoffs. Currently, the RCB have 12 points from 11 matches and they need to win at least 2 of the remaining three matches to remain in the mix for playoffs this season, getting to 16 points.

Ideally, the RCB should look to win all the 3 matches and get to 18 points so that dislodging them from the top 4 could be tough and that will also considerably increase their net run rate which at present stands at -0.444.

The RCB will be eager to improve that net run rate quite noticeably because it is almost certain that a the NRR will come into play for No 4 slot if not for No 3 as well.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers under Kane Williamson too will be keen for a win because the SRH had suffered three defeats in a row and they have been pushed outside the top 4 as well.

It was a tough situation for the SRH because they made a poor beginning to the IPL 2022 and then stitched together a good run of 5 wins on the trot soar among the IPL playoff contenders.

The Hyderabad outfit will be eager to get back to that position of privilege and the in the swing RCB will not be a mere pushover too.