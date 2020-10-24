IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to wear Green Jersey against Chennai Super Kings; Know this heart-warming reason

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and besides players all the support staff too will wear the green jersey. Make no mistake; this is not for the first time they are wearing the green jersey. They had initiated the tradition in 2011 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of their 'Go Green' initiative.

Since then, they wear green jersey in one match of an IPL season to indicate the carbon neutrality. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are the first team in IPL to become Carbon neutral. Announcing this initiative, the official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers tweeted: "Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative. RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow (Sunday) to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy."

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points from 10 matches, and another win will push in to the IPL 2020 play-offs as their tally will be swelled to 16.

However, the IPL 2020 campaign of Chennai Super Kings is almost over barring technical formalities and a win or defeat will not make much difference to them. But the three-time champions are a proud unit under MS Dhoni and they will be keen to bow out in style.

But that will not be an easy task for the Super Kings as they look toothless and incapable of staging a fightback. The CSK were had lost four wickets for just three runs in the Power Play segment against Mumbai Indians pace bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, and they will be up against a capable trio of Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj on Sunday.